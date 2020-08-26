Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man injured in Monday's shooting incident in Ghaziabad dies during treatment; one person arrested

A person who sustained bullet injuries when assailants opened indiscriminate fire and killed a 29-year-old man in Modinagar here died at a Meerut hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, police said. Police said Anurag Tyagi was also injured in the attack and was taken to a private hospital in Kankar Khera town adjacent to the Meerut cantonment area.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:04 IST
Man injured in Monday's shooting incident in Ghaziabad dies during treatment; one person arrested

A person who sustained bullet injuries when assailants opened indiscriminate fire and killed a 29-year-old man in Modinagar here died at a Meerut hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, police said. The incident had taken place on Monday night when the assailants targeted Akshay Sangwan outside his Krishna Kunj Colony residence in Tibra village when he was celebrating his birthday. They had called Sangwan on his phone, asked him to meet them outside the house and fired on him the moment he stepped out.

Sangwan was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said Anurag Tyagi was also injured in the attack and was taken to a private hospital in Kankar Khera town adjacent to the Meerut cantonment area. Tyagi died during treatment on Wednesday, SHO of Kankar Khera police station Bijendra Rana said.

The police said CCTV footage was being inspected to determine where Tyagi was during the attack and how he was shot. Tyagi was reportedly a friend of Ashwani, one of the prime accused in the case. Meanwhile, Modinagar police have arrested a man identified as Rahul, brother of Ashwani, for allegedly sheltering the assailants after the attack, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

Five people -- Ashwani, Vikas, Sapoo Gurjjar, Amit, alias Chuiya, and Aditya, alias Vasu -- have been booked for the murder of Akshay Sangwan, while three others -- a woman named Ruby, BJP MLA Manju Shivach's husband Devendra Shivach, and Ashish, husband of the village head of Tibra -- have been named under section 120B of the IPC for hatching the conspiracy of murder. Sangwan's post-mortem report reveals that he sustained four bullet wounds in the attack, Jadaun said, adding that police were raiding possible hideouts of the culprits to nab them.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak - PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that Lebanon was at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak after a rise in the number of cases following the explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.Cases doubled in the two weeks fo...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. One official said Rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020