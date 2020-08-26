Man injured in Monday's shooting incident in Ghaziabad dies during treatment; one person arrested

A person who sustained bullet injuries when assailants opened indiscriminate fire and killed a 29-year-old man in Modinagar here died at a Meerut hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, police said. The incident had taken place on Monday night when the assailants targeted Akshay Sangwan outside his Krishna Kunj Colony residence in Tibra village when he was celebrating his birthday. They had called Sangwan on his phone, asked him to meet them outside the house and fired on him the moment he stepped out.

Sangwan was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said Anurag Tyagi was also injured in the attack and was taken to a private hospital in Kankar Khera town adjacent to the Meerut cantonment area. Tyagi died during treatment on Wednesday, SHO of Kankar Khera police station Bijendra Rana said.

The police said CCTV footage was being inspected to determine where Tyagi was during the attack and how he was shot. Tyagi was reportedly a friend of Ashwani, one of the prime accused in the case. Meanwhile, Modinagar police have arrested a man identified as Rahul, brother of Ashwani, for allegedly sheltering the assailants after the attack, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

Five people -- Ashwani, Vikas, Sapoo Gurjjar, Amit, alias Chuiya, and Aditya, alias Vasu -- have been booked for the murder of Akshay Sangwan, while three others -- a woman named Ruby, BJP MLA Manju Shivach's husband Devendra Shivach, and Ashish, husband of the village head of Tibra -- have been named under section 120B of the IPC for hatching the conspiracy of murder. Sangwan's post-mortem report reveals that he sustained four bullet wounds in the attack, Jadaun said, adding that police were raiding possible hideouts of the culprits to nab them.