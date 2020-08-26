Pune: second `jumbo' COVID-19 treatment facility inaugurated

A second jumbo COVID-19 hospital was inaugurated in Pimpri Chinchwad area near here on Wednesday, the Pune district administration said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar virtually inaugurated the facility set up at Annasaheb Magar Stadium.

Thackeray appreciated the efforts of the district as well as civic administrations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for setting up the facilities in short time. Last week, the first COVID-19 jumbo facility was inaugurated at the College of Engineering, Pune.

While inaugurating the facility, Thackeray said that "chase the virus" campaign to break the chain of infection will be extended across the state. Voice sampling method to diagnose COVID-19 has been introduced in Mumbai, the chief minister noted.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope was also present at the online inauguration. Pawar said the jumbo facilities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will help bring down the case fatality rate of the district.

The jumbo facility at Magar Stadium has 816 beds -- 616 oxygenated and 200 ICU ones..