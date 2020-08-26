Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more succumb to COVID-19 in Himachal; infection tally at 5,322

Besides a 62-year-old man, who had tested positive in Chamba district, migrated out of the state and died in Punjab's Amritsar, a district official said. Of the total fatalities linked to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi and Solan each account for maximum deaths (seven) followed by six in Kangra, four each in Hamirpur and Chamba, two in Shimla and one in Sirmaur.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:31 IST
Two more succumb to COVID-19 in Himachal; infection tally at 5,322

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally to 5,322, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 31 with two more fatalities. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,428, Shimla Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Of the latest fatalities, one each was reported from Kangra and Chamba districts. A 45-year-old woman of Pharer village in Palampur tehsil succumbed to the virus in Kangra's Tanda medical college Wednesday morning, a district official said.

She was admitted in the hospital with post surgical complications on August 12 and tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24. Besides a 62-year-old man, who had tested positive in Chamba district, migrated out of the state and died in Punjab's Amritsar, a district official said.

Of the total fatalities linked to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi and Solan each account for maximum deaths (seven) followed by six in Kangra, four each in Hamirpur and Chamba, two in Shimla and one in Sirmaur. The total COVID-19 fatality count in the hill state includes that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had stayed at a factory guest house in Baddi in Solan. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but it stopped doing so later, stating that according to protocols, her death should be included in Chandigarh, where she had tested positive for the disease. On the contrary, authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh, from where she was referred.

Of the 167 fresh cases, 58 were reported from Sirmaur, 29 from Solan, 16 from Bilaspur, 15 from Shimla, 13 from Chamba, 12 each from Una and Kullu, 11 from Kangra and one from Kinnaur, Dhiman said. As many as 62 more COVID-19 patients-- 31 in Solan, 16 in Sirmaur, seven in Una, four in Chamba and two each in Mandi and Bilaspur-- have recovered from the infection, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 3,810, Dhiman said, adding that 51 patients have migrated out of the state. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 404 followed by Sirmaur (197), Kangra (157), Bilaspur (122), Una (103), Mandi (97), Kullu (97), Chamba (96), Shimla (71), Hamirpur (59), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (2), the official added.

PTI DJI SRY.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time

The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday. Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, acc...

Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak - PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that Lebanon was at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak after a rise in the number of cases following the explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.Cases doubled in the two weeks fo...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020