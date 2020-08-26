Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complacency a big enemy during pandemic: Patnaik

Asking people and officials to observe the coronavirus protocol, he expressed satisfaction at the declining trend in infection among the frontline workers. On the revival of the rural economy in the pandemic situation, Patnaik said he has directed the administration to focus on loan assistance in MSME, agriculture, pisciculture, animal husbandry and SHG sectors.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:39 IST
Complacency a big enemy during pandemic: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday cautioned people against complacency during the pandemic and asked officials and the people not to take things lightly though there has been certain improvement in the COVID-19 positivity rates. Expressing satisfaction over the increase in the number of corona sample tests and decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Odisha, Patnaik said the people and officers should be "extra careful".

He said the recovery rate in the state has also increased. Self-satisfaction is a big enemy while dealing with a pandemic situation. Therefore, be it government officials or the general public - all should be careful while dealing with the pandemic, he said while reviewing the situation due to coronavirus in the state.

As the state has witnessed a surge in positive cases in certain pockets of the state, Patnaik said special strategies should be implemented in letter and spirit. We should work in such a manner that the situation in hot spots improves by next week, he said.

The chief minister asked the district COVID-19 observers to ensure that the specific strategies be in place to deal with the pandemic situation. He stressed on the availability of ICU beds for the critical coronavirus patients. Asking people and officials to observe the coronavirus protocol, he expressed satisfaction at the declining trend in infection among the frontline workers.

On the revival of the rural economy in the pandemic situation, Patnaik said he has directed the administration to focus on loan assistance in MSME, agriculture, pisciculture, animal husbandry and SHG sectors. He said the government has been trying its best to provide assistance to the migrant workers, small time businessmen and other traders.

The SHG members who are engaged in making masks will be given priority to boost their business and those masks could be bought from the MLAs regional fund, he said. Additional chief secretary to the department of health and family welfare, P K Mohapatra said the recovery rate has increased to 71.3 per cent and the fatality rate has come down to 0.50 per cent in the state.

He said front line workers like personnel of fire brigade, police and NDRF have donated their plasma after recovery from the infection. Cuttack, Balasore, and Kendrapara districts are in the forefront as far as plasma donation is concerned, he added.

PTI AAM KK KK.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time

The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday. Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, acc...

Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak - PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that Lebanon was at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak after a rise in the number of cases following the explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.Cases doubled in the two weeks fo...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020