Complacency a big enemy during pandemic: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday cautioned people against complacency during the pandemic and asked officials and the people not to take things lightly though there has been certain improvement in the COVID-19 positivity rates. Expressing satisfaction over the increase in the number of corona sample tests and decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Odisha, Patnaik said the people and officers should be "extra careful".

He said the recovery rate in the state has also increased. Self-satisfaction is a big enemy while dealing with a pandemic situation. Therefore, be it government officials or the general public - all should be careful while dealing with the pandemic, he said while reviewing the situation due to coronavirus in the state.

As the state has witnessed a surge in positive cases in certain pockets of the state, Patnaik said special strategies should be implemented in letter and spirit. We should work in such a manner that the situation in hot spots improves by next week, he said.

The chief minister asked the district COVID-19 observers to ensure that the specific strategies be in place to deal with the pandemic situation. He stressed on the availability of ICU beds for the critical coronavirus patients. Asking people and officials to observe the coronavirus protocol, he expressed satisfaction at the declining trend in infection among the frontline workers.

On the revival of the rural economy in the pandemic situation, Patnaik said he has directed the administration to focus on loan assistance in MSME, agriculture, pisciculture, animal husbandry and SHG sectors. He said the government has been trying its best to provide assistance to the migrant workers, small time businessmen and other traders.

The SHG members who are engaged in making masks will be given priority to boost their business and those masks could be bought from the MLAs regional fund, he said. Additional chief secretary to the department of health and family welfare, P K Mohapatra said the recovery rate has increased to 71.3 per cent and the fatality rate has come down to 0.50 per cent in the state.

He said front line workers like personnel of fire brigade, police and NDRF have donated their plasma after recovery from the infection. Cuttack, Balasore, and Kendrapara districts are in the forefront as far as plasma donation is concerned, he added.

