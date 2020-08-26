Left Menu
NEET, JEE exams should be held in September as scheduled: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams should be conducted as planned in September keeping the future of the students in mind.

Updated: 27-08-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:57 IST
M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. . Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams should be conducted as planned in September keeping the future of the students in mind. "Keeping the future of the students in mind, I strongly feel that the JEE and NEET exams should be conducted as planned in September. These two exams have been twice postponed in the last few months. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts these two exams has made it very clear that they have increased the number of testing centers and they have also come up with Standard Operating Protocols which the students can follow to keep themselves safe in the examination centers," Jagadish said.

"For example, recently in Goa, 19,000 students from secondary and higher secondary schools successfully wrote their examinations. The Goa state entrance test was also conducted successfully," he added. He said during these times when students are preparing for the entrance test, they are already anxious. "We should not cause further anxiety by insisting on postponing these entrance examinations. If you see the number of students who have downloaded the admit cards from the portal, it is very clear that a large number of students would like to write these entrance examinations," Kumar said.

He said that educational institutes were ready to admit a new batch of students and move on with their academic programs. "I completely agree with the views of the Supreme Court, that life should go on and students cannot waste one whole year. We all must ensure that both JEE and NEET are held as per the schedule in September," he added.

