DDA to reopen receipt, despatch counters at HQ from August 27

The DDA on Wednesday said it has decided to reopen receipt and despatch counters at its headquarters here from August 27 with social distancing norms in place. These offices have been closed since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March due to coronavirus pandemic. "The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to open receipt and despatch counters of Vikas Sadan from August 27 with social distancing norms, so that public can submit its documents at dak counters," the urban body said in a statement.

People visiting Vikas Sadan will be allowed entry to the reception area only after thermal screening, and those showing "no risk/low risk status in Aarogya Setu", it said. They also need to wear proper face masks and abide by social distancing norms, the DDA said.

However, all public hearings will continue to remain suspended, it said. For urgent hearings on individual cases, appointment be sought through e-mail from the director concerned. Prior permission with appointment date or time should be sought through e-mail to enter the DDA premises, the statement added. PTI KND SRY