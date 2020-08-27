Left Menu
SSR case: Make no assumptions till CBI probe is over, says Maha Minister

Nobody should assume anything till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says something after completing the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:29 IST
Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nobody should assume anything till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says something after completing the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday. Shaikh said that the media should not speculate anything in the case, especially related to drug abuse, till the chargesheet is filed and added that the Mumbai police was conducting investigations in the right direction till CBI was handed over the case.

"Let the CBI conduct an investigation. Till the time CBI does not say it, one should not assume anything. CBI is a premier agency, let the chargesheet be filed," Shaikh told reporters here. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana has constituted a team from Delhi and Mumbai under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra which will investigate the case. Furthermore, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and has sought details of the rule under which she was allowed. (ANI)

