Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court rejects compliant for FIR against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

A Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected a complaint seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma over their remarks in the run-up to Delhi assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:29 IST
Delhi court rejects compliant for FIR against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected a complaint seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma over their remarks in the run-up to Delhi assembly polls. The complaint was filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat against the two BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja said the complaint deserves to be dismissed as it is not tenable in the eyes of law. "Accordingly, same stands dismissed," the court said.

The court noted that the complaint is not sustainable without the prior sanction i.e. technical requirement of law and said that there is no previous sanction obtained by the complainants from the competent authority to prosecute the respondents for the offences alleged in the complaint. Earlier, Delhi police in a reply said no cognizable offence was found against these BJP leaders.

Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a status report filed in the court, said that on the basis of the allegation levelled in the complaint, prima facie no cognizable offence has been found to be committed. However, it added that legal opinion is being sought out on the complaint and some more time may be granted to submit a final action taken report on the complaint.

Earlier, the court had directed the Crime Branch to file an ATR in the matter. The complaint, filed by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tewari, sought filing of FIRs under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two BJP leaders for their controversial remarks. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to exempt tax for commercial vehicles from April 1 to September 30

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID...

How low did it go? Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures

Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last Ice Age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asi...

J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The study will involve 60...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the SP 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq also set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020