Andhra Pradesh police launch sensitisation drive

Within 24 hours of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calling for better orientation of the police, after a couple of cases of highhandedness by the force came into light in the recent past, the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday launched a mammoth sensitisation drive. A video conference, chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang was organised by the state police to educate the grassroot level cops about the do(s) and don't(s) of policing. The conference was attended by personnel from every single police station in the state, along with SPs, DSPs and other battalions

Addressing the conference, DGP said that the police stations are the starting point of the criminal justice system of this country, and people coming there are already dealing with grievances which brought them there in the first place. "Right from the way they are received to the way they are spoken to and behaved with during the course of the interaction should be changed wherever necessary to being sensitive, as per law and with a focus on solving their problems," said the DGP.

He added that the state government has given the mandate to the police to eradicate the issues of police highhandedness. The additional director general of police (ADGP) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) PV Sunil Kumar, who was also present on the occasion said that when a person who went through a traumatic comes to the police station, the way they are received can either comfort them or put them through more trauma.

"We all should put ourselves in their position and talk like we would've wanted to be spoken to if the tables were reversed. The Police personnel are just soldiers of the law. Taking the law into our hands isn't an option and if that is done, the cop becomes the accused," said the ADGP Talking about the involvement of police personnel in the smuggling of liquor, Commissioner of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Vineet Brijlal, who was part of the conference, said that the police department has taken over the responsibility of enforcing laws concerning liquor and sand as well with the inception of SEB.

"Numbers prove that we have done a wonderful job at that and I thank our officer for the same. However, the dark side to this is the fact that we had to arrest a total of 53 police personnel who were actively involved in smuggling liquor. Professional integrity should be on the top of our priority list and this needs to stop. Action will be taken against the guilty in every case possible," said Brijlal. Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister during a video conference said that there is a need to sensitise the entire police force.

'Lately, a few cases of the police personnel misbehaving or going beyond the ambit of law when it comes to handling weaker sections of society have to light. The main difference we need to recognise is the fact that this government is not willing to stay quiet," said the Chief Minister. He added that the government will act against its own personnel if necessary.

"Police officers have been booked and arrested like never before. There is a need to sensitise the entire force right from the grass-root level in order to deliver better police services, added the Reddy. (ANI)