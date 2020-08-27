Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh police launch sensitisation drive

Within 24 hours of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calling for better orientation of the police, after a couple of cases of highhandedness by the force came into light in the recent past, the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday launched a mammoth sensitisation drive.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh police launch sensitisation drive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Within 24 hours of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calling for better orientation of the police, after a couple of cases of highhandedness by the force came into light in the recent past, the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday launched a mammoth sensitisation drive. A video conference, chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang was organised by the state police to educate the grassroot level cops about the do(s) and don't(s) of policing. The conference was attended by personnel from every single police station in the state, along with SPs, DSPs and other battalions

Addressing the conference, DGP said that the police stations are the starting point of the criminal justice system of this country, and people coming there are already dealing with grievances which brought them there in the first place. "Right from the way they are received to the way they are spoken to and behaved with during the course of the interaction should be changed wherever necessary to being sensitive, as per law and with a focus on solving their problems," said the DGP.

He added that the state government has given the mandate to the police to eradicate the issues of police highhandedness. The additional director general of police (ADGP) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) PV Sunil Kumar, who was also present on the occasion said that when a person who went through a traumatic comes to the police station, the way they are received can either comfort them or put them through more trauma.

"We all should put ourselves in their position and talk like we would've wanted to be spoken to if the tables were reversed. The Police personnel are just soldiers of the law. Taking the law into our hands isn't an option and if that is done, the cop becomes the accused," said the ADGP Talking about the involvement of police personnel in the smuggling of liquor, Commissioner of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Vineet Brijlal, who was part of the conference, said that the police department has taken over the responsibility of enforcing laws concerning liquor and sand as well with the inception of SEB.

"Numbers prove that we have done a wonderful job at that and I thank our officer for the same. However, the dark side to this is the fact that we had to arrest a total of 53 police personnel who were actively involved in smuggling liquor. Professional integrity should be on the top of our priority list and this needs to stop. Action will be taken against the guilty in every case possible," said Brijlal. Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister during a video conference said that there is a need to sensitise the entire police force.

'Lately, a few cases of the police personnel misbehaving or going beyond the ambit of law when it comes to handling weaker sections of society have to light. The main difference we need to recognise is the fact that this government is not willing to stay quiet," said the Chief Minister. He added that the government will act against its own personnel if necessary.

"Police officers have been booked and arrested like never before. There is a need to sensitise the entire force right from the grass-root level in order to deliver better police services, added the Reddy. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to exempt tax for commercial vehicles from April 1 to September 30

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID...

How low did it go? Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures

Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last Ice Age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asi...

J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The study will involve 60...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the SP 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq also set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020