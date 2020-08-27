ABVP activists detained for protesting against Dalit woman's rape, let off

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were arrested on Wednesday after they staged a protest in front of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate demanding an investigation into a Dalit woman rape case. P Viswa Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone told ANI over the phone, "A case has been registered against 18 ABVP activists under relevant sections of IPC and Epidemic Act."

"Nine ABVP activists were detained on their way to the Hyderabad City Commissionerate office. They were under preventive custody and released later," Prasad said. Uday Inala, National Secretary, ABVP, stated, "The brutal baton-charge against the protesting ABVP activists betrays the complicity of the ruling TRS regime in protecting culprits of its own ilk as well as the named accused belonging to the CPI (Marxist) affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Swaeroes."

"ABVP will continue its agitation until a timely, fair and competent investigation into the complaint made by the Dalit victim is concluded and speedy trials are commenced to bring all the perpetrators involved in this ghastly crime to justice. ABVP activists protest against an attempt to cover up the involvement of the ruling regime," Inala said. ABVP unequivocally condemns the rape and prolonged sexual exploitation of the 25-year-old Dalit woman, at the National Conference of SFI, from Hyderabad and demands a prompt investigation followed by speedy trials to bring the offenders to justice as soon as possible.

The FIR filed by the victim on August 22, 2020, at the Panjagutta Police Station mentions repeated and prolonged sexual exploitation by 139 people, including members of the CPI (Marxist) affiliated SFI, people from the film industry and persons associated with the ruling TRS government. "According to the victim's testimony, she was drugged, gang raped frequently and given death threats for refusing to submit herself to sexual exploitation. She suffered cigarette burns and the SFI activists blackmailed her using her photos in compromising positions that were taken against her will. She had to terminate her rape-induced unwanted pregnancy which led to her steep health deterioration. We pray for the speedy recovery of the traumatised victim," added Inala. (ANI)