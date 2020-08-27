BJP's Syed Zafar Islam to contest RS seat from UP

Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its candidate for upcoming by-elections for Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:48 IST
BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its candidate for upcoming by-elections for Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh. The election has been necessitated due to the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Former Samajwadi Party leader Singh, 64, had passed away on August 1.

The Election Commission of India had on Aug 21 announced to hold on September 11 by-elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh to fill up a casual vacancy following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. According to the Commission, elections will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on September 11, and counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day.

The last day for making the nominations is September 1, the Election Commission said in a press note today. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 2 and the last date for withdrawal ofcandidature is September 4. (ANI)

