Odisha CM Patnaik approves package of Rs 200 crore for poor families affected due to COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a special assistance package of Rs 200 crore for the poor and extremely poor families in the State affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-08-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 04:11 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a special assistance package of Rs 200 crore for the poor and extremely poor families in the State affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Patnaik approved the package while reviewing the COVID-19 situation and its management in the state with senior government officials and Collectors through Video Conferencing.

"Chief Minister Patnaik emphasizing upon the revival of the rural economy, approved a special assistance package of Rs 200 crore for the poor and extremely poor families in the State affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The special package will help the development of livelihood activities of rural poor, very poor and the migrants," said an official release. "Members of the Women Self Help Groups can revive their family enterprises through this package. It will also benefit rural, nano and micro-enterprises; skilled and semi-skilled migrant returnees and producer and enterpriser groups engaged in the agricultural and non-agricultural sector," it added.

Emphasizing upon reviving the rural economy, Chief Minister directed to provide more credit facilities in MSME, agriculture, fisheries and animal resources. He also directed to provide subsidised loans for small business activities to be undertaken by Women Self Help Groups. He further expressed satisfaction over ramping up of testing and decline of COVID-19 positive cases as well as fatality rate. He also directed District COVID Observers to strictly adhere to rules and area-specific strategies in Hotspot districts to fight the pandemic.

Chief Minister directed for the closure of educational institutions till Durga Puja vacation keeping in view the concern of students and guardians during the pandemic situation. According to Odisha health department, there are 87,602 COVID-19 cases in the state including 24,295 active cases, 62,813 recovered/discharged and 441 deaths. (ANI)

