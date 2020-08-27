Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 dedicated hospital developed in collaboration with Infosys Foundation, opens for public in Bengaluru

A fully equipped COVID-19 hospital has been developed as a result of four months of hard work and without any financial burden on the government, according to Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:28 IST
COVID-19 dedicated hospital developed in collaboration with Infosys Foundation, opens for public in Bengaluru
Broadway COVID hospital developed in collaboration with Infosys Foundation opened for public in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fully equipped COVID-19 hospital has been developed as a result of four months of hard work and without any financial burden on the government, according to Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Broadway Road Charaka Hospital by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa at Shivajinagar on Wednesday.

The Minister said that, "Four months back we had an idea of establishing a full-fledged COVID hospital here in a BBMP building which was abandoned for more than four years. When we requested Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation for help she readily agreed to provide medical infrastructure equipment worth Rs 11 crore." "Wipro came forward and provided the medical staff and now the hospital is ready without much burden on the government. I am thankful to both the organisations and especially to Sudha Murthy for her generous contributions," the Minister said.

The hospital comprises 130 general beds, 20 ICU beds, and 20 ventilators. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Minister Somanna, and others were present during the inauguration. Speaking about the current COVID-19 situation, Dr. Sudhakar tweeted, "With more than two lakh discharges, the recovery rate of 70 per cent, less than 1 per cent of active cases being treated in ICU, mortality rate of 1.69 per cent, Karnataka's COVID situation is steadily improving. I appreciate the doctors and all corona warriors for their relentless hard work."

The Minister also congratulated doctors and staff of HSIS Ghosha hospital Shivajinagar for successfully conducting 50 deliveries of COVID positive pregnant women within just 17 days. The hospital was converted into a dedicated COVID hospital on the 10th of this month. The minister also said all states are strictly following unlock guidelines given by the centre.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call on further action by the end of this month after consulting all states. Need not panic about the increase in positive cases. The mortality rate has been reduced and recovery rate stands at 70 per cent. All purchases regarding COVID-19 equipment are made transparently," Dr Sudhakar stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In 'law-and-order' speech, U.S. Vice President Pence warns against Biden win

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, asserting that Democratic rival Joe Biden would set America on a path to socialism an...

Australia COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly two months

Australias Victoria state - epicentre of the nations second wave of COVID-19 infections - reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months, buoying hopes a lockdown of nearly 5 million people has contained spread of the vi...

A's turn Piscotty's hit, Rangers' mistakes into win

Oaklands Stephen Piscotty continued his torrid run production with a game-tying RBI single, and the Athletics used a bases-loaded wild pitch to score the winning run in a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. ...

Wisconsin investigators say knife found at scene of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Investigators of a shooting by a white police officer that left a Black man, Jacob Blake Jr., paralyzed and the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, torn by civil strife found a knife belonging to Blake at the scene of the confrontation, the state a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020