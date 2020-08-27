MP power company employee caught taking bribe, case registered

A official from the power distribution company was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 at his office in Indore on Wednesday for shifting a non- functional transformer, the Lokayukta police said. The accused, identified as Mohan Singh Sikarwar, an Assistant Engineer, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for moving the transformer kept outside the house of a woman named Lakhmi Soni.

She asked her acquaintance Rajendra Rathore to get the job done. After negotiating, Sikarwar agreed to reduce the amount of the bribe and agreed to take Rs 40,000, the police added. Notably, a trap was laid by the police to catch the accused red-handedly at his office. "Mohan Singh Sikarwar, an Assistant Engineer of the Western Region Power Distribution Company, was trapped by while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000. Sikarwar at first demanded Rs 50,000 bribe at his Polo Ground Office to shift the transformer which was lying in front of the house of Lakhmi Soni, a resident of Ganesh Bagh Colony, Indore. the Lokayukta police caught him red-handed," said Praveen Singh Baghel, DSP Lokayukta.

A case against the accused has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)