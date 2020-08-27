Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 2,795 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana has reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases as of August 26 at 8 pm, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state has risen to 1,14,483, the State's Health Department said on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:20 IST
Telangana reports 2,795 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana has reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases as of August 26 at 8 pm, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state has risen to 1,14,483, the State's Health Department said on Thursday. The total COVID-19 count includes 27,600 active cases and 86,095 recoveries. With eight new deaths due to the virus, the toll has reached 788.

As many as 20,866 people are under home and institutional isolation. While the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state stands at 75.2 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate is at 0.68 per cent.

As many as 30,772 samples were tested per million population in Telangana and reports of 1,075 samples are awaited, the health department said. After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits after less than three months -memo

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has left the company, less than three months after he joined the hit short video app, and U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, according to an internal memo see...

Kenya: Gladys Wanga asks apology from Khalwale for linking her with KEMSA scandal

Kenyas Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga gave Former Senator Boni Khalwale a 7-day ultimatum to compensate or to face risk being sued, according to a news report by Kenyams.co.ke.In a demand letter sent to Khalwale by her lawyers...

Dutch minister discusses rights with Chinese counterpart

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok raised his concerns about human rights in China and the autonomy of Hong Kong during talks Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Blok said in a statement that their discussions showed that the Neth...

Zydus Wellness board approves fund-raising of up to Rs 1,100 cr

FMCG firm Zydus Wellness on Thursday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,099.98 crore through a combination of issuance of shares to its promoter Zydus Family Trust on a preferential basis and other options. In a regulator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020