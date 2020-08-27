Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Bhadrak

Heavy rainfall in Odisha's Bhadrak has resulted in a flood-like situation. Moreover, the water-level of the Baitarani River has also risen amid incessant rains. People here were seen wading through waist-deep water in the flooded areas.

The situation is such that the villagers of Hasnabad were seen using rubber tubes to get around from one place to another. Villagers of Chaturbhujpur and Bhandaripokhari block are shifting to a safer place as the water level of Baitarani and other rivers is rising.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in the district today. Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the rainfall and possible flood-like situation with collectors of 12 districts, officials of Water Resources Department and other concerned departments.

The state government has also mobilised the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, said an official statement. (ANI)