A team has been formed and left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Rakesh Asthana told ANI on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:39 IST
NCB team leaves from Delhi for investigation in Sushant case
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

A team has been formed and left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Rakesh Asthana told ANI on Thursday. The investigation has been put into motion, DG NCB informed.

NCB on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the case. The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

According to NCB Director General a team from Delhi and Mumbai has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra which will investigate the case. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

