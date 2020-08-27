Left Menu
Biggest single-day spike of 143 COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 143 people, including 23 security personnel and a health worker, tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-08-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 12:02 IST
Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 143 people, including 23 security personnel and a health worker, tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official said. The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 3,555, he said.

Of the 143 fresh cases, 31 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 24 from East Siang, 16 from East Kameng, 10 from West Kameng, nine from Tirap and eight from Upper Siang, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. Seven new cases each were detected in Upper Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri and Papumpare districts, four in Lower Dibang Valley, three each in West Siang and Changlang, two in Kra Daadi and one each in Lower Siang, Lohit, Leparada, Namsai and Anjaw, he said.

Kra Daadi reported COVID-19 cases for the first time, Jampa said. The northeastern state had registered its previous highest single-day spike of 133 coronavirus cases on August 19.

"Three army men and 20 paramilitary personnel are among the fresh patients," he said, adding that a health worker from East Kameng district has also tested positive for the disease. Barring 10, all the new patients are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to COVID-19 Care Centres, Jampa said.

Fifty-five people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, he said, adding that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 72.09 per cent. Arunachal Pradesh has 987 active cases at present, while 2,563 people have recovered from the disease and five died.

Jampa said 1,781 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month. West Kameng has the highest number of active cases at 151, followed by the Capital Complex region at 150, East Siang district at 133, Upper Subansiri at 103 and Changlang at 96, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas. A total of 2,084 people, including 763 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease in the state since August 1, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,52,852 samples for the infection including, 3,579 on Wednesday, he added..

