Rajnath Singh launches DGNCC app, says will help online training of cadets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) Mobile Training App and said that it will be useful to NCC cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 due to restrictions on direct physical interactions. Speaking at the event, the minister said that the app would be very useful for the cadets and will help them get a lot of information.

"Launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) Mobile Training App today. This App will assist in conducting countrywide online training of the NCC cadets," Singh tweeted.

The Defence Minister praised the work of NCC cadets during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Coronavirus has halted everything. But if we want to move ahead no power can stop us. We will fight and will win. Every cadet should have this self-belief. During COVID-19 pandemic, the work of NCC cadets is praiseworthy," he said

"I was an NCC cadet. PM Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj, and Manohar Parrikar were also NCC cadets," he said. Interacting with NCC cadets, Singh said that they should not do any half-hearted work or consider any work as being small.

"You cannot get happiness with half-heart. Let us consider our heart is a circle. The more you try to expand circumference in that ratio the magnitude of contentment will increase," he said. Singh also tweeted: "The NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation. I interacted with the NCC cadets during the launch of the App and also answered their questions. I wish them success and a bright future."