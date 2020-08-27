Kamal Nath pays courtesy visit to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to his successor Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:26 IST
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to his successor Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal. A photograph of the two was posted on the Twitter account of the CMO Madhya Pradesh this morning.
The meeting comes ahead of the three-day session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly that is set to be held from September 21. The House is set to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker during this session, which will witness three sittings. Kamal Nath had on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. Chouhan had taken oath as the chief minister on March 23.
