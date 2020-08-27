Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Ministry working to announce new air defence command by October

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI) Amid the ongoing conflict with China, the Department of Military Affairs has hastened the process of restructuring the armed forces as the new air defence command under the Indian Air Force (IAF) may come up at Prayagraj around the second week of October this year.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:34 IST
Defence Ministry working to announce new air defence command by October
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing conflict with China, the Department of Military Affairs has hastened the process of restructuring the armed forces as the new air defense command under the Indian Air Force (IAF) may come up at Prayagraj around the second week of October this year. "The work has been hastened to prepare the structure of the command under an Air Force officer. Efforts are being made to put everything together and announce the creation of the air defense command at Prayagraj around the Air Force Day on October 8 this year," government sources told ANI.

The air defense command is proposed to be set up alongside the Central Command Headquarters of the IAF which controls important air bases including Agra, Gwalior, and Bareilly. The aim of the command is to combine the resources of the three services under one command and activate it to protect the air space of the country.

A study in this regard was done by the IAF's Vice Chief Air Marshal HS Arora which has also suggested the structure of the proposed command comprising assets of all the three services. The Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has been given the mandate to create joint military commands along with theatre commands.

The CDS is also working on the creation of the combined maritime command which would come up either at Kochi in Kerala or Karwar in Karnataka. Each service has its individual air defense set-up. The air defense command would integrate the air defense assets of the Army, Air Force, and Navy and jointly provide air defense cover to the country.

The CDS has also made it clear to the armed forces that he would not create any additional post at a three-star level for manning any of the new commands and the new formations would be raised from the existing resources only. Meanwhile, for protecting the air space of the country, a proposal for the acquisition of two new PHALCON Airborne Early Warning ad Control Systems from Israel and Russia has reached the Cabinet Committee on Security and may be taken up for clearance soon.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China arrests at least 10 at sea; HK media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.Hong Kong media, citing unidentifi...

5 held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

The Delhi police has busted an extortion racket allegedly being run from the Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi and arrested five men, including the head warden of the prison, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vik...

EU's Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will assume temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Irelands Phil Hogan, EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The former Latvian prime minister w...

Ex-Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke the Land Reforms Amendment Ordinance, 2020. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020