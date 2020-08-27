'Unfortunate' that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP: Kapil Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was among those who sent a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi requesting an organisational overhaul, on Thursday took to Twitter and said that party leader Jitin Prasada is being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and termed it as "unfortunate". "Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP. Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead of wasting its energy by targeting its own," he tweeted.
Prasada was among the signatories to the letter that had sought a full-time and active party chief, Another Congress leader Manish Tewari also posted a single word "Prescient" on the micro-blogging site pertaining to the matter.
A controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC. (ANI)
