UP govt to invoke NSA against accused in Lakhimpur Kheri rape, murder case
The Uttar Pradesh government will invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against accused Dilshad in the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:50 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against accused Dilshad in the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the victim.
"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to take strict against criminals in case of rape and murder of a girl in Lakhimpur Kheri. He said that action should also be taken against criminals under the NSA," according to a release by the Information and Public Relations Department, Uttar Pradesh. The State government will ensure hearing of the case by a fast track court and will get the accused punished. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Nimgaun area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. (ANI)
