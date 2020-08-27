Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke the Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:18 IST
Ex-Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke the Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah posted the letters stating, "My letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him, in the interest of farmers, to direct Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020."

He wrote that the decision taken by the Karnataka government is unilateral and did not taking the farming community into confidence. "This amendment, which has a very high impact, needs to be debated in the assembly before being implemented. I strongly urge you in the interest of millions of farmers, to direct Chief Minister of Karnataka to withhold the ordinance," he said. "Attempt to dilute farmers' rights is being taking place in Karnataka since Karnataka state government cabinet had promulgated the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, removing restrictions on non-agriculturists purchasing agriculture lands and doubling the ceiling on land holdings," Siddaramaiah wrote in the letter.

The cabinet had also taken a decision to repeal sections 79-A, 79-B, 79-C, and Section 80, and above said amendments have come into effect from August 19, 2020, he added. "The decision of the Karnataka government, led by BS Yediyurappa, will have a multi-pronged effect on the following community and the political economy of Karnataka. Historical efforts to make the tiller as the owner of the land will be undone and pave the era of the rich owning the land," Siddaramaiah wrote.

The land reforms of 1961 and 1974 enabled marginalised sections, Dalits, and other backward classes people to be the owner of the land, he added. "The government has come up with corruption in bureaucracy and investments to the agriculture sector as the reasons for the amendment. This exposes the incapability of government to contain corrupt practice and instead weaken the farming community," Siddaramaiah wrote. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020