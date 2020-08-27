Supreme Court declines to pass orders allowing mourning processions during Muharram
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:23 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it will not pass orders that could risk the health of many people.
"You (petitiner's advocate) are asking for vague directions for the whole community in the country. Jagannath Puri case was one specific place where Rath was to go from point A to B. If it was one specific place we can assess the danger and pass orders," the bench told the advocate appearing for the petitioner. "We cannot pass general orders. It is not possible to give general directions. It will create chaos and a particular community will be targeted for spreading COVID," the Chief Justice said.
The apex court said it will not pass orders that could risk the health of so many people, the Bench observed while asking petitioner Sipte Mohammad that he may approach the High Court. The plea had sought a direction to take out Muharram processions by the Shia community. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Supreme Court
- Muharram
- Shia
- SA Bobde
- Supreme Court
- COVID
