Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: Delegation of KP entrepreneurs meet Farooq Abdullah, extend support to Gupkar Declaration

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs on Thursday called on National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah here and extended its support to Gupkar Declaration, a party spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:47 IST
J&K: Delegation of KP entrepreneurs meet Farooq Abdullah, extend support to Gupkar Declaration

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs on Thursday called on National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah here and extended its support to Gupkar Declaration, a party spokesperson said. Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament, assured his party's full support to the Kashmiri Pandit community. A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit entrepreneurs called on the party president at his residence. Among other issues, the delegation extended its support to Gupkar Declaration, the spokesperson said.

The Gupkar Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019 at the Gupkar residence of the NC president, a day before the Centre announced its decision to revoke J&K's special status and split it into two union territories. "That modification, abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, unconstitutional delimitation or trifurcation of the state would be an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the Gupkar Declaration read.

Political parties in Kashmir last week issued a joint statement saying they adhere to the last year's declaration and would be united in their resolve to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts. The parties unanimously resolved to fight for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed pre-August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were "spitefully shortsighted" and "grossly unconstitutional".

"We all reiterate that we are bound, wholly, by the contents of the Gupkar Declaration and will unwaveringly adhere to it. We are committed to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the Constitution of J&K and the restoration of the state and any division of the state is unacceptable to us. We unanimously reiterate that there can be 'nothing about us without us'," the statement said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forensic Science Lab in Pondy to be improved at cost of Rs 6. 79 Cr

The Forensic Science Lab FSL here established will be improved at a cost of Rs 6.79 crore, the Puducherry government said on Thursday. A notification of the Puducherry Home Department said funds for strengthening the lab had been approved b...

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020