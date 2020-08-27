Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing testing ultraviolet wand for aircraft disinfection

Boeing said on Thursday it is testing a prototype of an ultraviolet (UV) wand that could neutralise coronavirus and other pathogens in an aircraft's cockpit, cabin and lavatories. "Boeing developed the UV wand prototype that demonstrates an ability to successfully disinfect flight decks (cockpits), lavatories and cabins," the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:04 IST
Boeing testing ultraviolet wand for aircraft disinfection

Boeing said on Thursday it is testing a prototype of an ultraviolet (UV) wand that could neutralise coronavirus and other pathogens in an aircraft's cockpit, cabin and lavatories. In a statement, the US-based aircraft manufacturer said: "Testing is ongoing to fully validate its effectiveness and safety (for operators and materials). UV light has been shown to be effective at neutralising pathogens. Testing against the COVID-19 virus is ongoing." The interior surfaces of an aircraft can be scanned with UV light from inches away and the areas and surfaces where the light falls get disinfected, it said Boeing said its proposed concept in development, is a mobile, hand-held UV disinfecting wand that can access compact spaces. "A single operator can treat a flight deck in less than 15 minutes with a UV wand," it stated.

In India, major airlines like SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara are using Boeing's planes in their fleets. The UV wand is undergoing testing by airline partners, including Etihad airways, Boeing said.

"Etihad has been an early adopter of testing this technology and partnered with Boeing in April, providing valuable feedback for the second-generation prototype which is now being tested on Etihad's 787 Dreamliner ecoDemonstrator," it said. "Boeing developed the UV wand prototype that demonstrates an ability to successfully disinfect flight decks (cockpits), lavatories and cabins," the company said. More than 33 lakh people have been infected and about 60,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in India till date.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will hold military drills in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey said on Thursday it will hold firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept 1-2, the latest in a series of military drills which have fuelled tensions with Greece.The announcement came hours before parliament in Greece is exp...

West Africa tells Mali's junta to install interim government

West Africas leaders have demanded that Malis ruling military junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections are held to restor...

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate

Libyas Tripoli-based government has announced a 24-hour curfew to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus as it struggles to contain protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption. The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday n...

VHP demands "harsh punishment" for Bengaluru rioters

Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP General Secretary Milind Parande on Thursday welcomed the Karnataka governments action against rioters involved in the recent violence in the city and demanded harsh punishment for them. Parande, on a visit to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020