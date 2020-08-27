Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allegations of PPE corruption swiftly investigated: Cabinet

The commitment was confirmed by Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:20 IST
Allegations of PPE corruption swiftly investigated: Cabinet
Mthembu said Cabinet is also pleased with the progress made by the Committee of Ministers, chaired by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that allegations of corruption relating to COVID-19 procurement are swiftly investigated by law enforcement agencies.

The commitment was confirmed by Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

"Those implicated will be severely punished, and money stolen from the State by unscrupulous companies and individuals by inflating the prices of personal protective equipment will be recovered," said the Minister.

Mthembu said Cabinet is also pleased with the progress made by the Committee of Ministers, chaired by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

The committee was appointed early this month to look into corruption in the procurement of goods and services sourced for the purpose of containing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministers of Justice and Correctional Services; Presidency; Finance; Police; Public Service and Administration, and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs are part of the committee.

The team of Ministers is expected to coordinate the compilation of all the COVID-19 procurement and make it accessible to the public.

In the interest of transparency, Mthembu said, National Treasury on Wednesday published information from most of the departments and entities that have fully complied.

"National Treasury will continue with additional work to refine the submitted information for further processing. Cabinet reaffirms that law enforcement agencies will continue to be responsible for the investigative work," said Mthembu.

The Fusion Centre, he said, which coordinates the work of all law enforcement agencies, remains on track to present its first six-weekly report (in the first week of September 2020) to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Cabinet will give the necessary support to all law enforcement agencies. This will include giving them the resources they need to function optimally, independently, without fear, favour and prejudice in facilitating the investigation and prosecution of corruption-related cases without any further delay," said Mthembu.

"The scourge of corruption, which manifests itself in the blatant theft and looting of State resources, is the biggest societal cancer that has the potential to erode public trust in government's concerted efforts to improve the lives of the people."

Cabinet during its meeting - held on Wednesday - also condemned all alleged acts of corruption and is confident that all wrongdoers will eventually be prosecuted, without fear or favour.

Cabinet has also urged South Africans to report corruption to the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will hold military drills in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey said on Thursday it will hold firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept 1-2, the latest in a series of military drills which have fuelled tensions with Greece.The announcement came hours before parliament in Greece is exp...

West Africa tells Mali's junta to install interim government

West Africas leaders have demanded that Malis ruling military junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections are held to restor...

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate

Libyas Tripoli-based government has announced a 24-hour curfew to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus as it struggles to contain protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption. The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday n...

VHP demands "harsh punishment" for Bengaluru rioters

Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP General Secretary Milind Parande on Thursday welcomed the Karnataka governments action against rioters involved in the recent violence in the city and demanded harsh punishment for them. Parande, on a visit to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020