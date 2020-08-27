Left Menu
UP: Woman given triple talaq, her husband booked

The incident happened on Wednesday at the woman's in-laws place in Dhabedi village under Miranpur police station limits of the district, they said. Police said a case was registered against the victim's husband Javed and five family members in this connection under provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 that bans the practice.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:22 IST
A woman was given triple talaq by her husband allegedly for resisting his attempts to rape her at a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday at the woman's in-laws place in Dhabedi village under Miranpur police station limits of the district, they said.

Police said a case was registered against the victim's husband Javed and five family members in this connection under provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 that bans the practice. According to the complaint lodged by the woman, it is alleged that there was a family dispute that led to an argument between the couple.

Javed is said to have forced himself on her. He pronounced triple talaq when she opposed the act, the complaint stated. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, makes triple talaq or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal. It makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting.

Later, the woman left her husband's house and moved to her parents' house at Kutubpur village in the district. Police are investigating the case.

