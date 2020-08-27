Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Supreme Court Judge, A R Lakshmanan dead

Justice A R Lakshmanan, former Judge of the Supreme Court, who banned smoking in public places and issued a telephonic order to permit a student to write a university exam, has died following a heart attack.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:43 IST
Former Supreme Court Judge, A R Lakshmanan dead

Justice A R Lakshmanan, former Judge of the Supreme Court, who banned smoking in public places and issued a telephonic order to permit a student to write a university exam, has died following a heart attack. He was 78 and he died at a hospital in Tiruchirappalli yesterday at 11.30 pm, his family said on Thursday.He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

"He suffered a heart attack at 11 am on Wednesday and he was rushed to a hospital in Karaikudi where he was stabilised and then admitted to a hospital in Tiruchirappalli where he collapsed before a procedure could be done," Lakshmanan's son, AR L Sundaresan, a designated senior advocate, told PTI. Justice Lakshmanan's body was taken to his native Devakottai in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu and cremated there.

He was the former chairman of the Law Commission of India. Chief Minister K Palaniswami,DMK president M K Stalin, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and PMK founder- leader S Ramadoss are among those who condoled the death.

When Justice Lakshmanan was Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, a Division Bench, comprising him and Justice K Narayana Kurup, banned smoking in public places in 1999. "Public smoking of tobacco in any form whether in the form of cigarettes, cigars, beedies or otherwise is illegal, unconstitutional and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the judgment, delivered over two decades ago said.

Years after the verdict, The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COPTA), was enacted in 2003 by the Centre, which, among other things, prohibited smoking in public places. When he was a judge of the Madras High Court, he had issued a telephonic order to permit a student to write a university exam.

He permitted "gold cover" for the Sabarimala temple and had ordered that any one who donates elephant to temples should create a cash endowment for the pachyderm's care. During his stint as chairman of the Law Commission of India, he favoured amendment to relevant laws for equal rights to women in property and recommended setting up a bench of the Supreme Court in south India.

He had been a member, representing Tamil Nadu, in the Supreme Court appointed empowered committee on Mullaperiyar dam. Justice Lakshmanan Arunachalam's death comes two days after the death of his wife Meenakshi Aachi who passed away on August 24.

Born on March 22, 1942, he graduated from the Madras Law College and enrolled as an advocate in 1968 and practised in the Madras High Court. He had served as a government pleader, Tamil Nadu government and had also been a standing counsel to banks before elevation as permanent Judge of the Madras High Court on June 14, 1990.

Transferred to the Kerala High Court in 1997, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court in 2000 and later served as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2001. Appointed Judge of the Supreme Court on December 20, 2002, he retired on March 22, 2007.

Post retirement, he was chairman of the Law Commission (18th Law Commission). A prolific reader, he has authored several books in Tamil and English including 'Neethiyin Kural (The voice of justice) and 'The Judge Speaks,' a compilation of lectures on various judicial and social issues.PTI VGNSSBN WELCOME VGNSSBN WELCOME

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will hold military drills in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey said on Thursday it will hold firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept 1-2, the latest in a series of military drills which have fuelled tensions with Greece.The announcement came hours before parliament in Greece is exp...

West Africa tells Mali's junta to install interim government

West Africas leaders have demanded that Malis ruling military junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections are held to restor...

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate

Libyas Tripoli-based government has announced a 24-hour curfew to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus as it struggles to contain protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption. The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday n...

VHP demands "harsh punishment" for Bengaluru rioters

Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP General Secretary Milind Parande on Thursday welcomed the Karnataka governments action against rioters involved in the recent violence in the city and demanded harsh punishment for them. Parande, on a visit to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020