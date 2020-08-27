NCB team in Mumbai to probe drugs angle in Sushant case
A three-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi arrived here on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The actor took his life on June 14.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:32 IST
A three-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi arrived here on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing actor Rhea Chakraborty in a money laundering case, informed in a letter to the NCB that their investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant.
On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others. Chakraborty is also facing a CBI investigation for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide. The actor took his life on June 14.
ALSO READ
15 CBI officers awarded prestigious HM's medal for excellence in investigation
Parth Pawar is immature, says Sharad Pawar on grand-nephew's demand for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case
CBI officer among 37 test COVID positive in Meghalaya
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC to hear another PIL on Thursday
ED, CBI urges HC to take up 2G scam appeals out-of-turn