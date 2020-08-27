Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, AIMIM bat for reopening of places of worship in Maha

The Central government has already issued a circular regarding the reopening of temples and the important ones across the country were already open, Patil said. "Several individuals and organisations in Maharashtra have repeatedly demanded that the state government permit the reopening of temples.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:38 IST
BJP, AIMIM bat for reopening of places of worship in Maha

Even as Maharashtra continues to witness rise in COVID-19 cases, political parties BJP and All India Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have decided to mount pressure on the state government to reopen places of worship. All establishments including places of worship have remained shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in the state on March 24 to contain the viral spread.

While the state government relaxed restrictions on people's movements and access to shops and businesses, places of worship continue to be shut in the Unlock phase. The BJP and AIMIM have separately announced their demands for reopening of temples and mosques.

State BJP head Chandrakant Patil has called for a state-wide agitation on August 29 to press for reopening of temples in the state. The Central government has already issued a circular regarding the reopening of temples and the important ones across the country were already open, Patil said.

"Several individuals and organisations in Maharashtra have repeatedly demanded that the state government permit the reopening of temples. However, despite these appeals, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is unwilling to budge," the BJP leader said. Meanwhile, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiyaz Jaleel said, "I am going to open mosques on September 2 even if the state's rule is against it. I also urge Hindus to open their temples on September 1." The argument that reopening of temples and mosques will trigger the coronavirus spread, but keeping shops open and organising weddings will not, was unacceptable, he said.

"You cannot simply allow one gathering and restrict the others," he added. However, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has taken a cautious approach in the matter.

When a delegation of priests from Nashik sought his support for reopening of temples, he said, "It is more important to know what precautionary measures the temple management will be taking. I can only extend my support after learning these details." PTI ND ARU ARU.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU pays 336 mln euros for doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has paid 336 million euros 396 million to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, a spokesman said on Thursday. Brussels signed the deal o...

CBI raids 5 locations in Delhi, Aligarh in bank fraud case

The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh after registering an FIR against Hind Agro Industries Ltd for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 221.72 crore in the Punjab National Bank, officials sai...

‘Extremely dangerous’ hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday after strengthening into an extremely dangerous Category 4 classification, with the US authorities warning of potentially catastrophic impacts. The National Hurricane Ce...

Conducting JEE Main, NEET crucial for admission to premier institutes: IIT Kharagpur director

Amid concerns over holding JEE and NEET exams in September despite the pandemic situation, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Kumar Tewari has said conducting these exams is crucial since admissions to premier institutes like IITs and top medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020