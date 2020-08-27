Left Menu
Development News Edition

India should seek to become self-efficient, net exporter of defence equipment: CDS Rawat

India has the capability, capacity and the government's push in the right direction, it should seek to become self-efficient and become a net exporter of defence equipment, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:52 IST
India should seek to become self-efficient, net exporter of defence equipment: CDS Rawat
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS General Bipin Rawat at the webinar on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India has the capability, capacity and the government's push in the right direction, it should seek to become self-efficient and become a net exporter of defence equipment, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, on Thursday. The CDS along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others took part in the Defence Industry Outreach Webinar organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Defence Ministry.

"We have the capability, capacity, and will to produce high-end indigenous weapon systems. With the government's push in the right direction and vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat being promulgated, this is time to see this opportunity to achieve self-efficiency and becoming a net exporter of defence equipment," Rawat said. The CDS said that as India grows in stature, the security challenges are bound to "increase exponentially" and the country has been dependent on foreign military equipment and weapons for long. However, in the last few years, the government has tried to reverse this trend, as per Rawat, by "boosting indigenisation and focusing on in-house research and development on dual-purpose high-end technologies."

"To emerge as a global power, it is imperative that India must invest in building long-term indigenous capabilities or applications of decisive military power. The unequivocal assurance of our commitment to procuring indigenous equipment and weapon systems will remain with the industry and all those who support them," Rawat said. He further said that at times the Indian Armed Forces are somehow incorrectly perceived to have an import bias, while in reality the combined size of the armed forces, the huge inventory, the technology spread of the equipment and the need for its constant upkeep and maintenance provides a viable market for the Indian industries.

"We will reexamine defence requirements and prioritise those with indigenous research and development. Work towards corporatisation of Ordnance factories for a more efficient interface and integrate them into the layered defence ecosystem," Rawat said. "Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in a war with indigenous developed technology and equipment," he added.

Singh and CDS Rawat, along with other officials, also released a booklet Department of Military Affairs which encapsulates entire policy space related to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' on defence during the webinar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU pays 336 mln euros for doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has paid 336 million euros 396 million to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, a spokesman said on Thursday. Brussels signed the deal o...

CBI raids 5 locations in Delhi, Aligarh in bank fraud case

The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh after registering an FIR against Hind Agro Industries Ltd for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 221.72 crore in the Punjab National Bank, officials sai...

‘Extremely dangerous’ hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday after strengthening into an extremely dangerous Category 4 classification, with the US authorities warning of potentially catastrophic impacts. The National Hurricane Ce...

Conducting JEE Main, NEET crucial for admission to premier institutes: IIT Kharagpur director

Amid concerns over holding JEE and NEET exams in September despite the pandemic situation, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Kumar Tewari has said conducting these exams is crucial since admissions to premier institutes like IITs and top medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020