Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi can’t take loan from RBI under existing setup, Centre should borrow and give to us: Sisodia

Emerging out of a GST Council meeting, he said the Centre has refused to pay GST compensation to states and asked them to take a loan from the RBI to meet their revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic. “However, under the current hybrid system (of governance), the Delhi government cannot take a loan from the RBI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:31 IST
Delhi can’t take loan from RBI under existing setup, Centre should borrow and give to us: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said that under the existing system, the city government cannot take a loan from the RBI to meet its revenue shortfall. Emerging out of a GST Council meeting, he said the Centre has refused to pay GST compensation to states and asked them to take a loan from the RBI to meet their revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"However, under the current hybrid system (of governance), the Delhi government cannot take a loan from the RBI. The Centre should take a loan from the RBI and give it to the Delhi government," he said. Sisodia also charged the Centre with failing to fulfil its promise to the states at the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime four years ago.

"The Centre had promised that it will pay GST compensation to states at the rate of 14 percent for five years in case of revenue shortfall. But, today at the GST Council meeting, the Centre refused it, saying there was no provision for compensation in situations like a pandemic," Sisodia said in a briefing. The Delhi government is expected to have a revenue shortfall of around Rs 21,000 crore in the current financial year, Sisodia said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

140 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur; tally rises to 5,725

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 5,725, an official said. At least 128 people recovered from COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of reco...

Realme India head Madhav Sheth to look after Europe business as well

Smartphone company Realme on Thursday elevated its Vice President and head of India market Madhav Sheth to lead business in Europe as well. Sheth co-founded Realme along with Sky Li in May 2018. Since then, the company has successfully expa...

Indian-origin doctor in UK creates ‘21-Day Immunity Plan’ to fight COVID-19

A UK-based Indian-origin doctor, who has been championing an anti-obesity drive as a means to combat the severe effects of COVID-19, on Thursday released a new book that offers a simple, evidence-based plan to help improve health parameters...

Blazers G Lillard leaves Florida for knee exam

The 2020 playoffs likely are over for Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who departed the bubble environment near Orlando to return to Portland for tests on his knee. Lillard was ruled out for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series with the Lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020