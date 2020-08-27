Pet dog helps trace master's body in TN

A pet dog helped in tracing the decomposed body of his missing master, suspected to have been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nilgiris district. Palaniyandi (60), living in O'Valley near Gudalur, went missing three days ago following which a search was launched but to no avail, police said.

However, a few residents on Thursday noticed the dog visiting a particular spot and running back to the victim's house and barking. They then followed the canine and found the decomposed body bearing serious injuries on head and abdomen, indicating an attack by an elephant, they said.

Further investigations were on, they said..