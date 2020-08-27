Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conducting JEE Main, NEET crucial for admission to premier institutes: IIT Kharagpur director

Amid concerns over holding JEE and NEET exams in September despite the pandemic situation, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Kumar Tewari has said conducting these exams is crucial since admissions to premier institutes like IITs and top medical colleges will not be possible otherwise.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:54 IST
Conducting JEE Main, NEET crucial for admission to premier institutes: IIT Kharagpur director

Amid concerns over holding JEE and NEET exams in September despite the pandemic situation, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Kumar Tewari has said conducting these exams is crucial since admissions to premier institutes like IITs and top medical colleges will not be possible otherwise. Urging students to put their faith in the organising bodies who have been working tirelessly to offer a safe environment to hold the exams in the current situation, Tewari said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, "Necessary facilities have been arranged for the students to ensure social distancing, hygiene protocols and even facilitation for probable asymptomatic cases." Mentioning that he was aware of the apprehensions of aspiring students, he said, "I urge the aspirants to take it up as a challenge and show their mettle and sincerity to the world....to take it as an opportunity to adapt to the new normal and strive for a brighter future." The JEE (Main) and the NEET (undergraduate) meant for admissions to engineering and medical colleges, respectively are scheduled for the first half of September.

While the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) is slated between September 1 and September 6, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test will be held on September 13. Tewari added, "A quick alternative to JEE Mains and JEE Advanced will certainly not be as gratifying as competing for this examination by all fair means. Also it could be misused as a precedent to dilute the entire admission process to the IIT system which may prove to be harmful for the quality of undergraduate education at the IITs." At a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on a range of issues ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday unanimously agreed to the need for filing a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stop `media trial' in Sushant case, petition urges High Court

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court has sought a direction to news channels and others to postpone the media trial in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide, saying it could hamper the probe. The plea, filed on Wednesday, is yet to be ta...

Belarus opposition says Russia reserve force creation unacceptable

The Belarusian oppositions Coordination Council said on Thursday it was unacceptable for Russia to have set up armed forces of any kind for use in Belarus. It was reacting to earlier comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin who said a r...

Record floods cause deaths and widespread damage in Sudan

Flood waters in Sudan have reached the highest levels on record, killing dozens of people, destroying thousands of homes and encroaching on some neighbourhoods of the capital Khartoum.The flooding comes despite Ethiopia starting to fill the...

Delhi woman's SOS to UK PM alerts MEA, police; suicide averted

A 43-year-old womens SOS to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the Indian Embassy in London, the Ministry of External Affairs here and the Delhi Police swing into action and prevent her from killing herself. If help is not met in next two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020