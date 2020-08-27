Nitish inaugurates online Land Possession Certificate facility

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated the facility for availing online Land Possession Certificate (LPC) at a function here. Kumar inaugurated the facility through video- conferencing, a government release said, adding that the facility will enable people to easily obtain LPC from anywhere in the state.

The move will not only reduce land disputes but will also help people avail LPC without making rounds of government offices, it said. Kumar also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for Bihar State Milk Co-operative Federation Ltd (COMPFED) dairy plant, a cattle feed plant besides launching new products of 'Sudha' brand.

The chief minister inaugurated through video- conferencing a dairy plant at Samastipur built at a cost of Rs 61.21 crore to process 5 lakh litre milk per day, the release said, adding that a cattle feed plant with a 300 metric tonne per day capacity built at a cost of Rs 39.51 crore was also inaugurated at Bihiya in Bhojpur. The chief minister also laid foundation stones for setting up two dairy plants of Bihar State Cooperative Federation Ltd - one each at Gaya and Hajipur Industrial Area, Vaishali. The dairy plant at Gaya will be set up at a cost of Rs 26 crore with a capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day while the plant at Hajipur will be set up at a cost Rs 52.29 crore with a capacity to process 4 lakh litres of milk per day.

Besides, he also launched the new products of COMPFED. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar, Revenue and Land Reforms Department Minister Ram Narayan Mandal and and other dignitaries joined the function through video-conference, it added.