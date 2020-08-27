Left Menu
Protocols being prepared for MPs, staff for monsoon session of Parliament: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that protocols are being prepared for MPs and their staff for the monsoon session of parliament next month and guidelines are also being framed for the employees in view of situation created by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:23 IST
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla chaired meeting over over arrangements for upcoming Monsoon session in Delhi, on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that protocols are being prepared for MPs and their staff for the monsoon session of parliament next month and guidelines are also being framed for the employees in view of situation created by COVID-19. The Speaker also said that the smooth conduct of the session is his foremost priority and all necessary arrangements are being made.

Birla haired a meeting with the Secretaries-General of both Houses and officers of NDMC and CPWD to review the preparations for the session. He later said in tweets that guidelines are being framed and social distancing norms will be observed.

"Protocols are being prepared for the MPs and their staff. Guidelines are being framed for parliament employees. All norms regarding social distancing will be followed during the session. "Top priority is that the monsoon session takes place in a smooth manner. There will be elaborate security arrangements. To speed up the preparations, CPWD and NDMC were given elaborate instructions regarding sanitisation, cleanliness and other arrangements," he added.

The Speaker asked officials to make adequate arrangements for House sittings, sound systems, interpretation services besides waiting facilities for the staff. He asked officials to evolve effective protocols and other related arrangements for the movement of members within Parliament House Complex and said members should be informed in advance about them.

The monsoon session of the Parliament would be held from September 14 to October 1 and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have 18 sittings. (ANI)

