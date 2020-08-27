Gujarat records 1,190 coronavirus cases; 17 die, 1,193 recover

With 1,190 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's tally rose to 91,329 on Thursday, while 17 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state Health Department said. As many as 17 persons with the COVID-19 infection died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 2,964, said a release from the Health Department.

Of the 17 fatalities, 5 died in Surat district followed by 3 each in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, and one each in Amreli, Anand, Kutch, Patan, Vadodara and Valsad, it said. Also, 1,193 persons recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of such cases to 73,501, the release.

It said 213 patients, the highest in Gujarat, recovered in Vadodara district followed by 212 in Surat and 152 in Ahmedabad. The state government said it had conducted over 76,000 tests in 24 hours, up by 8,000 from last week. With 76,227 tests conducted in one day, the per million average has now gone up to 1,172.72 test, the release said.

The release said Gujarat has conducted over 20 lakh tests so far. The state has 14,864 active cases of which 91 patients are on ventilators while 14,773 are stable, it said.

With almost an equal number of recoveries and daily fresh cases, active cases are hovering around the 14,000-mark since last several weeks. With 1,190 new cases, Gujarat is on the 17th spot in the country in terms of daily fresh cases.

Out of the 1,190 new cases, 258 were from Surat district alone. Ahmedabad was on second spot with 163 new cases. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 91,329, new cases 1,190, deaths 2,964, discharged 73,501, active cases 14,864, people tested so far 20,45,951.