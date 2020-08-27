Left Menu
Development News Edition

India slams Pak for falsely claiming it made statement at UN Security Council meet

India Thursday hit out at Pakistan for falsely claiming that it made a statement at a recent UN Security Council meeting on terrorism, and asserted UN body's chair Indonesia had informally told New Delhi that non-member were not allowed to speak at the discussion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:04 IST
India slams Pak for falsely claiming it made statement at UN Security Council meet
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India Thursday hit out at Pakistan for falsely claiming that it made a statement at a recent UN Security Council meeting on terrorism, and asserted UN body's chair Indonesia had informally told New Delhi that non-member were not allowed to speak at the discussion. India has also formally written to the United Nations about Pakistan's false claim. It has exposed Pakistan's litany of lies peddled at the UN after Islamabad's UN envoy claimed to have given a statement at the Security Council meeting that was not open to non-members of the 15-nation UN body.

A photograph of the meeting tweeted by the German Mission to the UN showed only envoys of the 15 Security Council members participating in the meeting. Pakistan is not a member of the Council. Asked about the issue at an online media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that on August 24, the permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN had claimed that Islamabad made a statement during the UNSC discussions held on Monday on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The briefings and discussions at this UNSC meeting were confined to members only, Srivastava said. "We had sought clarifications from the Indonesian chair who informally confirmed to us that there was no scope for any non-member to speak in this discussion," he said.

To a separate question on whether any meeting will be held with Pakistan to build a bridge as part of Kartarpur infrastructure, he said the movement across the land border was suspended due to COVID-19 and due to the monsoon season "we are also being cautious about the safety of our pilgrims due to the lack of infrastructure on the Pakistani side". "We are in touch with Pakistani authorities on this," the MEA spokesperson said. Responding to queries on the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Srivastava said, "We continue to take up this matter with Pakistani authorities". India had last week pressed for having an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in a Pakistani court when it takes up his review petition against his death sentence.

Jadhav (55), a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Edelweiss sells 51 pc stake in wealth management arm to PAG Partners for Rs 2,200 cr

The Edelweiss Group, which runs the countrys second largest wealth management business, on Thursday sold 51 per cent stake in the vertical to private equity firm PAG Partners for Rs 2,200 crore. The transaction is part of its planned deme...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...

COVID-19: Total recoveries cross 2.5 million, India conducts nearly 3.9 cr tests so far

While more than 2.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the country, Indias testing speed is also scoring a new high by each passing day. The country has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than...

Mali's deposed president returns home under tight security

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home after being detained for 10 days by the ruling military junta that staged a coup detat last week, a family member said Thursday. Keita was detained by the military on Aug. 18 when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020