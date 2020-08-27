Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC allows G Janardhana Reddy to visit Bellary for two days

Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy to visit Bellary in Karnataka, for two days to attend the last rites ceremony of his close associate's mother with police protection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:09 IST
SC allows G Janardhana Reddy to visit Bellary for two days
Supreme Court of India (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy to visit Bellary in Karnataka, for two days to attend the last rites ceremony of his close associate's mother with police protection. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, passed the order today after Gali Janardhan Reddy, sought permission to attend the last rite ceremony.

Reddy, accused of illegal mining, also in his petition to the apex court, prayed to visit Bellary district in Karnataka for two days. The apex court noted and passed the order and allowed him to visit the district to attend the ceremony. "He [Gali Janardhan Reddy] is permitted to visit district Bellary, Karnataka, for two days, that too under the police protection on August 30, 2020, and return on September 01, 2020," the bench made it clear in its order.

"He [Gali Janardhan Reddy] shall not try to influence any witness when he visits district Bellary," the apex court further said. The court had in its earlier order directed the former Karnataka minister not to visit Bellary.

Senior advocate and former Attorney General of India, (AG) Mukul Rohatgi, represented the side of Gali Janardhan Reddy before the apex court and pleaded that he be allowed to visit Bellary, Karnataka to attend the last rites ceremony of his close associate's mother. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SGPC acts against officials over missing copies of Guru Granth Sahib

Apex gurdwara body SGPC on Thursday sacked several of its officials and accepted the resignation of its chief secretary following the disclosure that hundreds of copies of Guru Granth Sahib went missing between 2013 and 2015. The Shiromani ...

Edelweiss sells 51 pc stake in wealth management arm to PAG Partners for Rs 2,200 cr

The Edelweiss Group, which runs the countrys second largest wealth management business, on Thursday sold 51 per cent stake in the vertical to private equity firm PAG Partners for Rs 2,200 crore. The transaction is part of its planned deme...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...

COVID-19: Total recoveries cross 2.5 million, India conducts nearly 3.9 cr tests so far

While more than 2.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the country, Indias testing speed is also scoring a new high by each passing day. The country has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020