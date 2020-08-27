Left Menu
Polling for local civic bodies conducted in Mizoram amid Covid-19 pandemic

State election commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii told PTI that polling took place peacefully for 10 hours from 7am till 5pm. According to the election commission, the total voter turnout was 64.29, which could increase as detailed reports were awaited from the respective districts.

Polling for 538 village councils in Mizorams nine districts and 59 local councils within the state capital Aizawl area was conducted Thursday amid pandemic adhering to Covid protocols. State election commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii told PTI that polling took place peacefully for 10 hours from 7am till 5pm.

According to the election commission, the total voter turnout was 64.29, which could increase as detailed reports were awaited from the respective districts. Counting is in progress and the results are expected tonight.

Opposition parties, including Zoram Nationalist Party (ZPM) and Congress, had earlier opposed conduct of elections during the pandemic and asked the state election commission to defer the polls for the rural civic bodies, but the voting took place with due precautionary measures against the virus in place. According to Vanlalhruaii, social distancing was strictly maintained during polling and all voters wore masks.

She said that thermal scanning was done on voters and sanitisers, soaps and waters were made available at all the polling stations. |Medical teams were deployed in all district headquarters to oversee elections in case medical emergencies and all election officials were provided with masks and gloves.

He said that people, who are currently placed under quarantine, were also allowed to cast their votes if they tested negative for novel coronavirus. There are altogether 558 village councils in 9 districts barring three Autonomous District Councils in areas in the southern part of the state and 83 local councils within Aizawl municipal area.

However, the state election office postponed election to 24 local councils and 8 village councils to prevent further spread of Covid-19 cases after locally transmitted cases were reported in such areas, according to Vanlalhruaii. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress have also already won 10 and 2 village councils unopposed respectively, she said.

Besides, the MNF also won reserved seats (women) in two village councils and Congress bagged a reserved seat in a village council unopposed, she added..

