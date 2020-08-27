Ahmedabad records 163 new COVID-19 cases; 152 recover

Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 163 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 30,845 on Thursday, while 152 more patients recovered from the infection, the state Health Department said. Out of these 163 new cases, 143 were from Ahmedabad city and 20 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

With the death of three more COVID-19 patients, the toll in the district reached 1,716, it said. As many as 152 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district also recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the release added.

These 152 recoveries include 141 from the city and 11 from rural areas of Ahmedabad district. The tally of recovery in the district has gone up to 25,757, it said.

Out of the total 2,964 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,716 were from Ahmedabad district alone..