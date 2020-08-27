Left Menu
COVID-19: Total recoveries cross 2.5 million, India conducts nearly 3.9 cr tests so far

While more than 2.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the country, India's testing speed is also scoring a new high by each passing day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

While more than 2.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the country, India's testing speed is also scoring a new high by each passing day. The country has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than nine lakh coronavirus tests performed in the last 24 hours.

"A focus on the standard of care protocol as described in the clinical management protocol has led to a decline in the nation's Case Fatality Rate (CFR). At present, it is at 1.83 per cent. 10 states/UTs are faring better in terms of the Recovery Rate (RR) than the national average," said the Health Ministry official. According to the Union Health Ministry, better performing states in terms of recovery rate includes Delhi (90 per cent), Tamil Nadu (85 per cent), Bihar (83.80 per cent), Daman & Diu and Dadar Nagar & Haveli (82.60), Haryana (82.10), Gujarat (80.20), Rajasthan (79.30), Assam (79.10), West Bengal (79.10) and Goa (77.20).

Similarly, CFR stands at 1.09 per cent in Jharkhand, followed by Goa (1.08 percent), Chhattisgarh (0.95 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (0.93 per cent), Tripura (0.87 per cent), Telangana (0.70 per cent), Odisha (0.51 per cent), Bihar (0.42 per cent), Kerala (0.39 per cent) and Assam (0.27 per cent). The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted nearly 3,85,76,510 tests for coronavirus to date, with about 9,24,998 lakh tests being performed in the last 24 hours across the country.

"India's total COVID-19 recoveries have surpassed cross 2.5 million till Thursday. Recovery of 25,23,771 patients has been made possible because of the effective implementation of the policy of the Centre-led policies that have been effectively been implemented by the State/UT governments. 56,013 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients today stands at 76.24 percent," said the official. India has posted nearly 18 lakh (17,97,780) recoveries than the active cases (7,25,991 which are under active medical care). The sustained high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, comprises 21.93 percent of the total positive cases.

The total number of labs has risen to 1,550 so far, including 993 labs in the government sector and 557 private labs.

