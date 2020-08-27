AAP says BJP should resign if unable to run municipal corporations, party hits back

Left Menu
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday over the "poor management of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations in Delhi."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:00 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. . Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday over the "poor management of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations in Delhi." "If the BJP is unable to run the MCDs then they must resign. The AAP will run it with the available funds and will perform every task in a much better way in a corruption-free manner without increasing the tax. If the MCD is handed over to the AAP, we will smoothly run the MCDs and will make Delhi a world-class city without increasing the budget," Bhardwaj said.

He further said that despite being aware of the MCD fund allocation when they came into power, they still cry about the lack of funding. "Every citizen of Delhi is aware of the fact that the BJP-led municipal corporations are a complete failure. The doctors of MCD hospitals are not getting paid and the teachers are also not getting salaries. The sanitation workers have been protesting all over Delhi. This has created a huge mess and with every passing day, the capital city is becoming dirtier," said Bhardwaj. However, the BJP media head for Delhi Ashok Goel soon reacted saying "the AAP was taking revenge from the people of Delhi as they could not forget their crushing defeat in the 2017 Municipal Corporation elections."

Reacting to Bhardwaj's attack, Goel said, "Today, Saurabh Bhardwaj is arrogantly saying that the command of the Municipal Corporation should be given to the Delhi Government and that they will pay the outstanding salary of the Municipal Corporation employees. All the three MCD are continuously demanding their share from Delhi government according to the constitutional system, which is collected as a share of tax for MCD from the people of Delhi," Goel said. He added that it was not hidden from anyone that the Delhi government was taking revenge from the people of Delhi and keeping steeply behavior with MCD ever since they lost the municipal elections.

"The MCD sanitisation workers have done an excellent job of keeping the city clean and safe, even amid the COVID-19 crisis," he added. (ANI)

