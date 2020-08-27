1,345 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan

The surge in coronavirus cases continued in Rajasthan with 1,345 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 76,015. The state also witnessed 13 deaths due to the disease as the death toll mounted to 1,005, an official report said.

The latest fatalities were reported from Bhartapur (1), Bhilwara (1), Bikaner (1), Churu (1), Jaipur (3), Jaisalmer (1), Jodhpur (2), Kota (2) and Udaipur (1). Out of the fresh 1,345 cases, the maximum was reported from Jodhpur where as many as 233 persons tested positive for COVID-19, the report said.

The state capital Jaipur reported 225 cases, including 10 cases in the chief minister's office and residence, it said. Other COVID-19 cases were reported from Ajmer (113), Alwar (121), Banswara (27), Baran (12), Barmer (16), Bharatpur (18), Bhilwara (55), Bikaner (26), Bundi (23), Chittorgarh (10), Churu (17), Dausa (19), Dholpur (8), Dungarpur (12), Ganganagar (13), Hanumangarh(6), Jaisalmer (6), Jalore (5), Jhalawar (25), Jhunjhunu (12), Karauli (9), Kota (129), Nagaur (17), Pali (30), Pratapgarh (25), Rajsamand (54), Sawai Madhopur (8), Sikar (30), Sirohi (13), Tonk (9) and Udaipur (19).

As many as 60,585 patients have recovered and 59,860 of them have been discharged. A total of 14,425 active cases are there in the state at present, the report added.