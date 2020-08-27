One more COVID-19 death in HP; case tally crosses 5,500-mark

Himachal Pradesh Thursday recorded 180 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally to 5502, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 32 with one more fatality recorded in Una district. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,418, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A 70-year-old man from Hamirpur died Wednesday at a hospital in Una, where he had gone to his daughter's place for treatment of his other disease. His sample had been taken which tested positive for novel coronavirus, a district official said Thursday. Two more 'coronavirus-related deaths' occurred in the state on Thursday but those were counted in the state record for different reasons, Dhiman said. A Kinnaur woman, who had tested positive and was later cured of the virus, died at Shimla's IGMC hospital on Thursday due to some other disease, Dhiman said Her death had nothing to do with coronavirus infection, he said. A COVID-19 positive person from Rajgarh died in Sirmaur district Thursday, Dhiman said. However, his sample was tested at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and was under treatment there only, but left against medical advice and reached Rajgarh, the officer said. This death will be counted in Chandigarh, he said. Besides a 42-year-old woman of Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Punjab's Mohali on Thursday, a health official said, adding she had tested positive and died there. Of the total fatalities linked to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi and Solan each account for a maximum of seven, followed by six in Kangra, four each in Hamirpur and Chamba, two in Shimla and one each in Una and Sirmaur. The total COVID-19 fatality count in Himachal Pradesh includes that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had stayed at a factory guest house in Baddi in Solan. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but stopped doing so later, stating that according to protocols, her death should be included in Chandigarh, where she had tested positive for the disease. Authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh, from where she was referred.

Of the 180 fresh cases, 51 were reported from Solan, 37 from Sirmaur, 25 from Kangra, 23 from Hamirpur, 11 from Una, 10 from Chamba, nine from Shimla, eight from Bilaspur, three from Mandi, two from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti, Dhiman said. As many as 189 more COVID-19 patients -- 57 in Kullu, 35 in Solan, 32 in Kangra, 21 in Mandi, 13 in Una, nine in Sirmaur, eight in Shimla and seven each in Chamba and Hamirpur -- have recovered from the infection, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,008, Dhiman said, adding that 51 patients have migrated out of the state. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 420, followed by Sirmaur (225), Kangra (150), Bilaspur (130), Una (100), Chamba (99), Mandi (79), Hamirpur (75), Shimla (72), Kullu (40), Kinnaur (25) and Lahaul-Spiti (3). PTI DJI TIR TIR