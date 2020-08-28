Delhi master plan 2041: DDA chalks out citizen engagement strategy

The authorities have drawn out a calendar of activities for the next two months, seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups, in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), is currently preparing the Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

"The public engagement strategy is being pursued rigorously. These meetings are scheduled to be conducted during the months of September and October with various stakeholders and citizen groups such as RWAs, market and trader associations, industry associations, informal sector, women, children and youth, professional bodies and associations etc," the DDA said in a statement. These meetings are planned to be held online, given the COVID-19 situation.

This Master Plan shall be a strategic enabling plan. Sustainability, inclusivity and equity are the underlying core principles. The policies would majorly focus towards having quality living for the citizens of Delhi and establish its potential at global economic level and cultural powerhouse, the urban body had earlier said. The master plan endeavours to be "proactive and forward-looking" in nature that accounts for current, emerging and anticipated drivers of urban development, it said.

To begin the process of public engagement, an online meeting is planned on September 2 with the RWAs of unauthorised colonies of Delhi, to understand their issues and discuss possible solutions for improving the quality of life of residents in these areas, the statement said. The RWAs or groups can register themselves for the meeting by sending an e-mail to mpd2041@gmail.com. Subsequently a link to the meeting with the time slot and reference material will be shared via e-mail, it added.

For enhancing public participation, the DDA has already launched an interactive microsite as the "Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041", which will share information on the preparation of MPD-2041 and will provide citizens the opportunity to share their feedback and opinions through visioning and perception surveys, it said.