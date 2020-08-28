Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren writes to Pokhriyal, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

In a letter to Pokhriyal, the chief minister said there is a risk of spread of infection and with public transport not operating in the state, many candidates would face difficulties in reaching examination centres. This comes a day after seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, including Soren, decided to file a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the two competitive exams.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 01:33 IST
Hemant Soren writes to Pokhriyal, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Hemant Soren (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to consider postponing NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Pokhriyal, the chief minister said there is a risk of spread of infection and with public transport not operating in the state, many candidates would face difficulties in reaching examination centres.

This comes a day after seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, including Soren, decided to file a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the two competitive exams. The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on a range of issues ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Both these competitive examinations are extremely critical in the career of a student and their result would decide the course of one's future life, Soren said in his letter, a copy of which he shared on Twitter. "Every examinee would thus try to put his best foot forward and, therefore, it is extremely essential to ensure that he takes these examinations in an environment of health safety and mental peace," he said.

"Currently the people of our country are engaged in combating once in a century disaster of COVID-19 which has affected millions and left thousands dead. Due to health scare as well the economic disruption, there is a widespread prevalence of psychological stress among the people," he added. Soren said conducting examinations of such a large scale would require public transport and hospitality units to function smoothly and optimally.

"As part of its strategy to combat COVID-19, Government of Jharkhand has not yet commenced public transport and neither has it permitted opening of hotels, restaurants etc. Thus the examinees and their guardians are likely to face serious logistic issues," he said. It would be difficult for students whose residence falls in a containment zone to appear in the examinations. It would also be difficult for students who may have a COVID-19 patient at home or maybe suffering from the disease themselves, he added.

"Since there is no way to detect and prevent an infected examinee from appearing in the examination, it would, therefore, put the rest of the examinees and invigilators in a particular examination hall at the risk of being infected as well," Soren said. "Since comorbidity amongst examinees cannot be ruled out, acquiring of infection by morbid examinees may be life threatening," he said.

"In view of the above, I would earnestly request you to kindly consider postponing these two examinations in the public interest," he said. Medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6.

While a total of 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET, 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers-A's game postponed, more could follow

The Oakland Athletics elected not to play the Rangers on Thursday night in Texas, choosing to boycott following the recent shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives ...

Pelosi, White House call on COVID-19 aid ends without a breakthrough

A telephone call on coronavirus economic relief between U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an adviser to President Donald Trump ended on Thursday with no breakthrough, and Pelosi said talks would not resume until the Trump administration a...

Air Canada plans voluntary COVID-19 passenger test trial -analyst note

Air Canada is planning a voluntary COVID-19 test trial for passengers arriving at the countrys largest airport to help persuade the federal government to end stringent quarantine rules that have crippled air travel, a Raymond James analyst ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar climb as Fed lays out new inflation strategy

A gauge of world equity markets and the dollar rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would roll out an aggressive new strategy that aims to boost employment and allow inflation to run a bit faster for longer than in the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020