Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Widespread’ COVID-19 transmission, limited testing, deepen Syria’s humanitarian woes

COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on health services in Syria, where limited testing is obscuring the real extent of the pandemic, the UN’s Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator said on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 28-08-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 02:21 IST
‘Widespread’ COVID-19 transmission, limited testing, deepen Syria’s humanitarian woes
Mr Rajasingham said that official COVID-19 figures suggest that community transmission of the coronavirus is widespread in Syria, with the majority of the 2,440 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health not traceable to any known source. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHCRinSYRIA)

"Reports of healthcare facilities filling up, of rising numbers of death notices and burials, all seem to indicate that actual cases far exceed official figures," Ramesh Rajasingham told the UN Security Council.

Briefing the 15 member body on the humanitarian situation in Syria, he also stressed& that humanitarian assistance must be sustained in the face of growing food insecurity, although a surge in the price of food is easing as the value of the Syrian pound stabilizes.

In the first half of 2020, humanitarian operations reached an average of 7.2 million people each month, with food assistance being expanded to reach vulnerable people in COVID-19 quarantine centres.

Mr Rajasingham also noted the challenge of delivering humanitarian aid since the Council adopted resolution 2355 (2020) on 11 July, which reduced to one – Bab al-Hwa – the number of authorized crossing points for aid on the Turkey-Syria border.

A UN convoy bound for northern rural Aleppo set off on 28 July via Bab al-Hwa took 11 hours to reach its destination after many delays, lack of approvals from various parties and poor road conditions, he said

Travel time from the now-closed Bab al-Salam crossing point would have been about two hours, he added.

'Widespread' COVID-19 transmission

Mr Rajasingham said that official COVID-19 figures suggest that community transmission of the coronavirus is widespread in Syria, with the majority of the 2,440 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health not traceable to any known source.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday put the number of COVID-19 deaths in Syria at 98, with 75 new cases reported.

Mr Rajasingham, who is also UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, emphasized that rising patient numbers are putting more pressure on Syria's fragile healthcare system.

"Many are reluctant to seek care at medical facilities, leading to more severe complications when they do arrive," he told Council members, meeting via video-teleconference due to the pandemic.

Health workers still lack sufficient personal protective equipment and several facilities have suspended operations due to a lack of capacity and staff falling sick from the coronavirus, he said.

The situation is particularly worrying at the Al Hol camp for refugees and internally displaced persons in north-east Syria, where WHO is leading an interagency mission this week to see how healthcare there can be improved despite COVID-19.

Al Hol shelters more than 65,000 people, 94 per cent of them women and children, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says. Between 6 and 10 August, eight children under the age of five died in the camp from various causes, Mr Rajasingham said.

He also said that COVID-19 is impacting some commercial supply chains in Syria – together, to varying degrees, the devastating explosion in the Port of Beirut on 4 August.

Turning to the protection of civilians in Syria, nine years after opposition to President Bashar al-Assad's government turned into all-out war, Mr Rajasingham said that a ceasefire in the north-west is largely holding, "but it would hardly seem that way for civilians in frontline areas".

Hostilities increased in July and August, with more shelling reported in Idleb, Lattakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recording at least 10 civilian deaths – including three children - in the so-called "de-escalation area".

Explosive remnants litter the country

Every month is also seeing a steady stream of civilian casualties due to explosive hazards that contaminate large parts of Syria, he said. Many of those killed or injured are children playing or picking through the rubble.

He pointed to an incident on 12 August when a group of around 70 people, including families with children, travelling with local smugglers, walked into an area littered with explosive remnants outside Aleppo.

"They triggered explosions that, in turn, drew fire from armed actors in the area," he said. "While some bodies of the victims have been recovered, it is unclear how many were killed."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles

Top Republican party leaders Thursday night rallied behind President Donald Trump as they used the platform of Republican National Convention to launch a blistering attack on his Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden. The Democrats a...

Trump, Republicans attack Biden amid coronavirus crisis, street protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as Republicans warned of a lawless and dangerous America if Biden wins the November election. T...

FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...

Musk confirms Tesla Nevada factory was target of 'serious' cyberattack

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla Incs factory in Nevada was a target of a serious cybersecurity attack, confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of InvestigationFBI thwart the attack. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020